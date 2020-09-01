Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NYC delays start of school year to allow more prep time
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 1, 2020 10:39 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 1, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
New York City is delaying sending students back to classrooms in the nation’s largest public school system next month, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.
De Blasio said in-class school instruction will be delayed by 11 days to allow extra prep time for teachers.
The development comes after de Blasio emphasized for months that the city’s 1.1 million public school students need schools to resume in-person instruction this fall after the coronavirus abruptly forced a thorny plunge into remote learning in March.
Even as other big U.S. school systems — including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston — decided to start the school year with students learning remotely, de Blasio stuck with a plan for a Sept. 10 hybrid reopening that was intended to feature as much classroom time as possible while still allowing for social distancing.