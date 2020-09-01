Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cyclist stabbed and robbed; called 'demon' by masked suspect: police
by News Staff
Posted Sep 1, 2020 5:02 pm EDT
File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)
Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed and robbed of his bicycle in a North York neighbourhood about two weeks ago.
Police said they were called to the Hidden Trail and Carriage Lane area for a report of a robbery on Aug. 19, at around 9 p.m.
Investigators say a man was riding his bicycle when an unknown male in a Halloween mask attacked the cyclist with a sharp object, stabbed him, then called the victim a “demon.”
The suspect then took off with the bicycle, leaving the victim with minor injuries, police said.
Investigators described the suspect as five feet eight inches tall with a slim build and curly hair. He was wearing a full “custom Halloween” mask, a light brown khaki sweater and dark jeans at the time of the incident.
Police released a photo of the bicycle that was stolen, pictured below.