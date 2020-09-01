Loading articles...

Cyclist stabbed and robbed; called 'demon' by masked suspect: police

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed and robbed of his bicycle in a North York neighbourhood about two weeks ago.

Police said they were called to the Hidden Trail and Carriage Lane area for a report of a robbery on Aug. 19, at around 9 p.m.

Investigators say a man was riding his bicycle when an unknown male in a Halloween mask attacked the cyclist with a sharp object, stabbed him, then called the victim a “demon.”

The suspect then took off with the bicycle, leaving the victim with minor injuries, police said.

Investigators described the suspect as five feet eight inches tall with a slim build and curly hair. He was wearing a full “custom Halloween” mask, a light brown khaki sweater and dark jeans at the time of the incident.

Police released a photo of the bicycle that was stolen, pictured below.

Image of the bicycle that was stolen during the alleged attack. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
