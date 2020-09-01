Loading articles...

Man seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times near Markham Road and Tuxedo Court

Last Updated Sep 1, 2020 at 9:46 pm EDT

Police said a man was stabbed multiple times in the Markham Road and Tuxedo Court area on Sept. 1, 2020. (Hugues Cormier/CityNews)

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called at around 8 p.m. to the Markham Road and Tuxedo Court area for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, police said.

Investigators said they are searching for a suspect in the case.

They describe the suspect as female, around 35-years-old, five-foot-eight-inches tall and has black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

