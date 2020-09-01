Loading articles...

Kentucky launching new tourism campaign

Last Updated Sep 1, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials are launching a new tourism campaign aimed at safe in-state travel.

The “Stay Close, Go Far” marketing initiative reminds residents they don’t have to travel far to experience beauty, history and adventure. It encourages safe travelling during the coronavirus pandemic while emphasizing the importance of community connection.

“Our goal with this campaign is to generate a greater awareness of Kentucky as a safe and exciting destination to explore,” said Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot, adding that “even those who call the Bluegrass State home can find something new to discover.”

The campaign will focus on outdoor recreation, dining and arts that are unique to Kentucky. Mangeot said the state has a variety of offerings, including mountains, bourbon distilleries, historic battlefields and horse farms, among other attractions.

The Associated Press

