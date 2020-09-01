Doug Ford, Stephen Lecce tour Toronto school for better idea of health protocols

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce toured a Toronto elementary school today, all to get an idea of what a return to class will look like for students.

The pair walked through Kensington Community school on College Street, where they were shown several changes including socially distanced classrooms, entrances with enhanced screening measures and outdoor learning spaces.

“We have given everyone the tools and the resources and financial resources to run the ship,” Ford said today.

“At the end of the day, these principals are in charge of their own schools. They’re the commanders and chief, they’re in charge. They will always have the support of the school boards and the ministry of health and education. They’re just doing an amazing job.”

That tour also sparked criticism, with several teachers saying it paints an unrealistic picture of how schools will look when classes resume.

Lecce acknowledges there has been some confusion and fear over the return to school.

“All of us were going through the school ensuring that they increase distancing and that they get the fundamentals right. By doing so, we’re ensuring the classes are safe, Lecce said.”

“We do believe this will stabilize over the next few days once those final numbers are provided from parents to school boards and they’ll be the right complement of teachers to support our kids.”

School boards say they will have no choice but to collapse and combine some classrooms when school starts this fall as administrators take into account the number of students opting for online learning.

Cathy Abraham, president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, says the decisions will vary at different boards as in-person enrollment numbers are finalized.

“We are aware of situations in the province where classes are being collapsed,” she said. “If they’re being collapsed it is because of a need to fulfill ministry directives and parents should check with their school boards if they have concerns about their own children’s class size.”

The Toronto District School Board is spending nearly 30 million dollars on top of millions in provincial funding to hire hundreds of new teachers in an effort to reduce class sizes.

With files from the Canadian Press