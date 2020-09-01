Peel police ask for witnesses in alleged fail to remain collision, shooting incident

Peel police are asking for the public’s help with an alleged fail-to-remain collision that they say is connected to a later gunfire call that left a man with serious injuries.

On Aug. 21 at around 3:26 p.m., police said they were called to the Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street area in Mississauga for a collision involving a black Mercedes SUV and a silver Audi. There were no injuries reported in the collision, but the black SUV had fled the scene.

Later, at around 3:30 p.m., police received a report of gunfire in the Bloor Street and Cawthra Road area. Investigators said they found evidence of gunfire on the roadway.

“Investigators believe that occupant(s) of a dark coloured SUV was travelling eastbound on Bloor Street when they began shooting at another vehicle travelling in the same direction,” police said.

A male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident, investigators said.

Police said the black coloured Mercedes SUV, which has since been recovered, is the “common denominator” between the Hurontario collision, and later, the shooting on Bloor Street.

No suspect description has been released at this time by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. Investigators said they are particularly interested in video footage from area CCTV or vehicle dash cams.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.