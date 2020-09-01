Loading articles...

Inside the Trudeau government’s own-goal on solitary confinement

View through a peephole into a single cell at the police department of Hagen. Octover 29. GETTY IMAGES/Thomas Imo/Photothek

In today’s Big Story podcast, the practice of solitary confinement in Canada had been found to violate inmates’ human rights. The government had been given a year to fix it, and last December, the year was almost up.

Since then, a lot has changed in the world. But it seems not a lot has changed in our prison system. And if anything had really changed, we likely wouldn’t know, because the government won’t tell us. It won’t even tell the panel it appointed to watch over its work. Why?

GUEST: Justin Ling

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:12 AM
#WBQEW west of Hurontario all lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good Tuesday morning! It’s September 1st and the start of Meteorological Autumn! It will be a very warm and humid s…
Latest Weather
Read more