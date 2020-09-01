Back on track: More trips returning to VIA Rail today

VIA Rail service along its busy Quebec-Windsor corridor is increasing.

VIA says they’ve seen a rise in demand for intercity travel, so starting today, service will increase to about 50 percent of what it usually is.

The president and CEO of VIA Rail says this is their biggest addition in the corridor since the start of the pandemic.

“We are very pleased to announce today an important milestone in our efforts to resume our services,” said Cynthia Garneau,”This represents our biggest addition of frequencies in the Corridor since the start of the pandemic. This initiative prioritizes the health and safety of our employees and passengers, balancing the possible service offerings and the recommendations issued by public health authorities in the context of the ongoing situation.”

Trips set to restart today include:

Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa

22, 28, 35 and 39

New: 24, 29, and 633

Toronto-Kingston-Montréal

62, 63, 66 and 669

New: 64 and 67

Toronto-Kingston-Ottawa

48, 52, 53 and 59

New: 42 and 643

Toronto-London-Windsor

72 et 75

New: 71 and 78

Toronto-London-Sarnia

84 and 87

The agency hopes to have more trips restored coast-to-coast by November.

More than 1,000 unionized workers were laid off in July – it’s not yet clear how many of them may have been brought back, with the added service that starts today.