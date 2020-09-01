2 Mississauga Goodlife employees test positive for coronavirus

Two employees at the Mississauga Heartland Town Centre Goodlife club have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the club says they were notified of the first case on Aug. 28. The employee had not been at that location since two days prior.

The second case was detected on Monday and that employee has not been at the club since Saturday.

Both are currently quarantining at home and the club says all other workers and members who may have been in contact with them have been notified.

The club remained open after the first case was detected. In a letter to club members shared on Reddit, the club said there is no indication that the two cases are related at this time.

“In both cases, the affected associates took all appropriate health and safety precautions under The GoodLife Standard, including wearing a mask for the entire duration of each of their shifts and neither Associate came into prolonged close contact with anyone else in the Club,” said Tracy Matthews, Vice President of Operations, in a statement.

In addition, the club says they have thorough cleaning protocols in place and are following all public health guidelines.