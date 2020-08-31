Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Woman and her parents killed in Texas plane crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 31, 2020 4:36 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT
BRYAN, Texas — A person was hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a plane crash in Bryan, Texas, that killed a 21-year-old woman and her parents, police said.
Bryan police on Monday identified the three people killed in the Sunday afternoon crash as 54-year-old David Walker, 51-year-old Tamara Walker and their daughter, Victoria Walker.
Police said the injured person was not related to them.
Police say the four occupants were found in the plane after it crashed on the runway at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, about 85 miles (137 kilometres) northwest of Houston. The Walkers were pronounced dead at scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration has said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA24.
Police said the Walkers were from Farmersville, about 40 miles (64 kilometres) northeast of Dallas.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.
