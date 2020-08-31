Watch Fred VanVleet adorably reunite with his family in Orlando

There’s nothing like family.

After being away from his wife and children for months, NBA players welcomed family members to the Orlando bubble on Monday, including Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.

Fred VanVleet being reunited with his kids ❤️ (via shontaineal_/IG) pic.twitter.com/oBgesd8Lgf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2020

“I think last time I saw them was Father’s Day, so it’s been a while,” VanVleet told reporters on Monday.

“But it will be good to see everybody and right on time after getting our butts kicked yesterday. So, that’ll kind of take my mind off it a little bit today and I’ll get prepared and get locked in for the game tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Families began arriving in the area last week in order to quarantine before being permitted in the bubble.

Once inside, they will be subjected to the same daily COVID-19 testing, and must wear facial coverings at all times.