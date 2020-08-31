Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Watch Fred VanVleet adorably reunite with his family in Orlando
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 31, 2020 5:58 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) dribbles up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
There’s nothing like family.
After being away from his wife and children for months, NBA players welcomed family members to the Orlando bubble on Monday, including Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.
“I think last time I saw them was Father’s Day, so it’s been a while,” VanVleet told reporters on Monday.
“But it will be good to see everybody and right on time after getting our butts kicked yesterday. So, that’ll kind of take my mind off it a little bit today and I’ll get prepared and get locked in for the game tomorrow (Tuesday).”
Families began arriving in the area last week in order to quarantine before being permitted in the bubble.
Once inside, they will be subjected to the same daily COVID-19 testing, and must wear facial coverings at all times.