Loading articles...

Watch Fred VanVleet adorably reunite with his family in Orlando

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) dribbles up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

There’s nothing like family.

After being away from his wife and children for months, NBA players welcomed family members to the Orlando bubble on Monday, including Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.

“I think last time I saw them was Father’s Day, so it’s been a while,” VanVleet told reporters on Monday.

“But it will be good to see everybody and right on time after getting our butts kicked yesterday. So, that’ll kind of take my mind off it a little bit today and I’ll get prepared and get locked in for the game tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Families began arriving in the area last week in order to quarantine before being permitted in the bubble.

Once inside, they will be subjected to the same daily COVID-19 testing, and must wear facial coverings at all times.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 410 approaching Hurontario - both live lanes open, collision is on the right shoulder. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 28 minutes ago
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: The CHC is currently monitoring Tropical Depression 15. On its current track, no impacts are expected over Canadian public o…
Latest Weather
Read more