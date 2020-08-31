Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto's top doctor urges city to prepare for inevitable 2nd wave of COVID-19
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 31, 2020 3:16 pm EDT
TORONTO, July 31, 2020 A man wearing a face mask buys a ticket from a self-serve kiosk outside a reopened movie theater in Toronto, Canada, on July 31, 2020. The City of Toronto entered Stage 3 of the Ontario's COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday, allowing for activities such as indoor dining in restaurants, live performing arts shows and the reopening of movie theaters and playgrounds. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)
A stark warning from Toronto’s top doctor in the fight against COVID-19, saying it’s not a matter of if – but when a second wave will hit the province of Ontario.
Doctor Eileen de Villa says we have reached an important point in the pandemic, with the first stage behind us.
Outlining how the virus impacted Toronto at different parts, de Villa says we now face a choice in how we handle a resurgence.
“Rising rapidly in the start of March, peaking in April, and then a general decline in the numbers from May onward,” she said.
“We have been more fortunate than many places but our statistics still represent a tremendous amount of illness, loss and suffering in our city. The choice we all face now is what we will do as move toward the fall and winter phase in Toronto.”
“There is no question we will see a resurgence,” she said.
LISTEN:
https://www.680news.com/wp-content/blogs.dir/sites/2/2020/08/31/hjfjhgb.mp3
De Villa says the city is also trying to establish a voluntary isolation centre, to create a space for people who cannot isolate safely at home.
{* loginWidget *}