Toronto's top doctor urges city to prepare for inevitable 2nd wave of COVID-19

A stark warning from Toronto’s top doctor in the fight against COVID-19, saying it’s not a matter of if – but when a second wave will hit the province of Ontario.

Doctor Eileen de Villa says we have reached an important point in the pandemic, with the first stage behind us.

Outlining how the virus impacted Toronto at different parts, de Villa says we now face a choice in how we handle a resurgence.

“Rising rapidly in the start of March, peaking in April, and then a general decline in the numbers from May onward,” she said.

“We have been more fortunate than many places but our statistics still represent a tremendous amount of illness, loss and suffering in our city. The choice we all face now is what we will do as move toward the fall and winter phase in Toronto.”

“There is no question we will see a resurgence,” she said.

LISTEN:

De Villa says the city is also trying to establish a voluntary isolation centre, to create a space for people who cannot isolate safely at home.