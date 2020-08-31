Loading articles...

The Canadian government just put in a massive order for a potential COVID-19 vaccine

A patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Ottawa has put in an order for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

 

Biotechnology company ‘Novavax’ says it has reached an agreement in principle with the federal government to supply up to 76 million doses of its vaccine.

The vaccine is currently in multiple stage 2 clinical trials.

The agreement is expected to supply doses to Canada beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

