The Canadian government just put in a massive order for a potential COVID-19 vaccine

Ottawa has put in an order for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

#Breaking Novavax Inc. of Maryland announces contract with the Gov't of Canada to provide up to 76 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine aiming for Q2 2021. Novavax vaccine is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. Subject to Health Canada approvals. — mike eppel (@eppman) August 31, 2020

Biotechnology company ‘Novavax’ says it has reached an agreement in principle with the federal government to supply up to 76 million doses of its vaccine.

The vaccine is currently in multiple stage 2 clinical trials.

The agreement is expected to supply doses to Canada beginning in the second quarter of 2021.