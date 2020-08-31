Teachers' unions to file labour board complaint over Ontario's school reopening plan

Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions say they will file complaints with the province’s labour board alleging the government’s school reopening plan violates its own workplace safety laws.

The unions — which represent 190,000 teachers and education workers — say the Ontario government has failed to address their concerns following a meeting last week.

They had asked the Ministry of Labour to issue a series of workplace orders to set safety standards in schools.

Those standards include lowering class size, establishing maximum cohorts of 50 students, and setting busing standards which take precautions against COVID-19.

The unions also say the ministry should follow ventilation requirements already deemed safe for the province’s courthouses.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most schools in Ontario are set to open in the next few weeks and the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is asking businesses to treat education workers as front-line workers.

Steven Del Duca said retailers and institutions have made life easier for front-line workers during the pandemic.

He said he would like to see teachers, caretakers, bus drivers, principals and support staff have special shopping hours, discounts on products and services, and increased childcare.

Del Duca said they’ll soon be on the front lines of recovery and can use the help others are now receiving.