Strong typhoon sweeping over Japan's southernmost islands

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT

TOKYO — A powerful typhoon was blowing over Japan’s southernmost islands early Tuesday on course for Japan’s main southern island and later the Korean Peninsula.

Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to U.S. military bases, said strong gusts could cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides were a risk as well.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Maysak was expected to later make landfall on Kyushu, Japan’s southern main island, bringing strong winds and rain, then hit South Korea by Thursday.

Maysak had 162 kilometres per hour (100 mph) maximum winds at its centre at daybreak, JMA said. It was forecast to strengthen slightly as it headed toward Kyushu.

A typhoon that hit the Korean Peninsula last week caused scattered minor damage in both Koreas.

Japan’s southern islands are often been hit by mudslides and flooding during typhoon season.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

