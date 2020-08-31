Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Strong typhoon sweeping over Japan's southernmost islands
by Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press
Posted Aug 31, 2020 8:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT
TOKYO — A powerful typhoon was blowing over Japan’s southernmost islands early Tuesday on course for Japan’s main southern island and later the Korean Peninsula.
Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to U.S. military bases, said strong gusts could cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides were a risk as well.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Maysak was expected to later make landfall on Kyushu, Japan’s southern main island, bringing strong winds and rain, then hit South Korea by Thursday.
Maysak had 162 kilometres per hour (100 mph) maximum winds at its centre at daybreak, JMA said. It was forecast to strengthen slightly as it headed toward Kyushu.
A typhoon that hit the Korean Peninsula last week caused scattered minor damage in both Koreas.
Japan’s southern islands are often been hit by mudslides and flooding during typhoon season.
___
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press
