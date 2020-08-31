Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Still above 100: Ontario's latest COVID-19 numbers
by Cam Dorrett
Posted Aug 31, 2020 10:15 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 10:19 am EDT
Ontario is reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19 Monday
More than 25,000 tests were completed
5th straight day above 100 cases
Last double digit day was August 26th
A slight increase from the 112 cases Sunday
18 health units are reporting no new cases
Today, Ontario is reporting 114 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed nearly 25,100 tests. Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.