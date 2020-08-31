Loading articles...

Still above 100: Ontario's latest COVID-19 numbers

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 10:19 am EDT

Air Canada is again urging the government to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions, this time by adopting a "science-based approach" that would open travel to countries with low risks of infection. A traveler walks between check-in kiosks at Toronto's Pearson International Airport for a "Healthy Airport" during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario is reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

  • More than 25,000 tests were completed
  • 5th straight day above 100 cases
  • Last double digit day was August 26th
  • A slight increase from the 112 cases Sunday
  • 18 health units are reporting no new cases

 

 

 

