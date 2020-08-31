Loading articles...

Starbucks makes face coverings mandatory in Canada

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 2:47 pm EDT

A former Starbucks Canada employee is suing for millions of dollars in unpaid overtime for himself and other store managers. A customer enters a Starbucks cafe in Monteal, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Starbucks Canada says it will require customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned locations across the country.

This will be officially enforced starting September 14.

In May, Starbucks Canada announced it was “respectfully requesting” that customers wear a facial covering. During that time, it became mandatory for employees to wear masks when at work.

Back on July 15, all Starbucks locations in the U.S. made facial coverings mandatory for both employees and its customers, saying at the time: “The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
More problems! Collision #WB401 at Bayview express blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Above seasonal summer temps hanging on in #Toronto for a few more days. Tomorrow's humidex will be near 33
Latest Weather
Read more