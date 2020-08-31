Starbucks makes face coverings mandatory in Canada

Starbucks Canada says it will require customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned locations across the country.

This will be officially enforced starting September 14.

NEW – Starbucks Canada today announced that beginning on September 14, it will require customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in Canada. pic.twitter.com/5TZ7FBDi3G — Richard Southern (@richard680news) August 31, 2020

In May, Starbucks Canada announced it was “respectfully requesting” that customers wear a facial covering. During that time, it became mandatory for employees to wear masks when at work.

Back on July 15, all Starbucks locations in the U.S. made facial coverings mandatory for both employees and its customers, saying at the time: “The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”