Shootout at Brampton cemetery injures 3 men, 2 critically

A serene scene devolved into chaos Monday afternoon after Peel Police say a group of individuals pulled out guns at a Brampton cemetery and started shooting at each other.

Police were called to the cemetery in the Bovaird Drive West and Chinquacousy Road area around 3:45 p.m., for reports of a shootout involving up to seven people.

A victim was located a short distance away and taken to hospital in critical condition.

BREAKING. Peel Regional Police believe mid-afternoon gunfire at Brampton Memorial Gardens was a targeted shooting. Three male victims are in hospital, found in various locations, all connected to the main scene. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/7k5WxIcQah — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) August 31, 2020

A second man who had been shot turned up at a fire station near Hurontario and Steeles. It’s believed he was dropped off at the station. He is also fighting for his life.

Police were then alerted of a third man, who walked into a Brampton hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition.

Investigators are linking all three victims to the same shooting at the cemetery.

They are looking for two suspect vehicles, only described as a Mercedes and light-coloured Honda.

Check back here for updates.