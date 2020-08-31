Loading articles...

Shootout at Brampton cemetery injures 3 men, 2 critically

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

Police at the scene of a triple shooting in Brampton on Monday, August 31, 2020. Walter Korolewych/CITYNEWS

A serene scene devolved into chaos Monday afternoon after Peel Police say a group of individuals pulled out guns at a Brampton cemetery and started shooting at each other.

Police were called to the cemetery in the Bovaird Drive West and Chinquacousy Road area around 3:45 p.m., for reports of a shootout involving up to seven people.

A victim was located a short distance away and taken to hospital in critical condition.

A second man who had been shot turned up at a fire station near Hurontario and Steeles. It’s believed he was dropped off at the station. He is also fighting for his life.

Police were then alerted of a third man, who walked into a Brampton hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition.

Investigators are linking all three victims to the same shooting at the cemetery.

They are looking for two suspect vehicles, only described as a Mercedes and light-coloured Honda.

Check back here for updates.

