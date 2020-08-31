Residents tackle suspect who tried to rob Markham pub, help police arrest him

When a man walked into a popular Markham pub, and instead of ordering a beer told bartenders he had a gun and wanted cash, Elia Gardanis simply said no.

“I just told him that we weren’t going to do that,” said Gardanis, the general manager at Unionville Arms Pub and Grill.

York Regional Police confirm a man was arrested Monday evening, in relation to an attempted robbery at the establishment on Unionville’s Main Street.

Gardanis was working around dinner time when a man approached the bar and demanded employees empty the till, saying he was armed.

“I said no and he left confused,” Gardanis told 680 NEWS.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Bell said after the man left the restaurant, he was chased by two people on the street, tackled to the ground and held down until officers arrived at the scene.

Gardanis doesn’t believe the incident was a one-off.

The quaint Markham neighbourhood has been rocked by a string of robberies in the past 72 hours, according to people who live in the area.

Police say they are investigating whether the robberies are linked and if the same suspect is responsible.