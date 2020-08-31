Peel police probe Brampton triple shooting

Peel regional police are investigating after three people were shot in Brampton on Monday.

Police say they received a call for multiple shots fired at around 3:44 p.m. and found one victim in the Bovaird Drive West and Chinquacousy Road area.

A second victim showed up looking for help at a fire station in the Hurontario Street and Steeles Avenue East area, while a third victim showed up at a local hospital.

All the victims are male.

Paramedics say two of the victims are in life-threatening condition.

