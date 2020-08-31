Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario's 4 teacher unions filing challenges with labour board over back-to-school plans
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 31, 2020 12:23 pm EDT
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks to teachers before giving remarks, in Toronto, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (FILE/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
With back-to-school rapidly approaching, the province’s four teacher unions are filing challenges with the Ontario Labour Relations board over the province’s plans.
The unions argue the Ford government is not taking every reasonable precaution to protect workers.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says: “I know many provinces around the country, some of them have staggered or delayed their starts (to the school year). We’re able to, next week, start to reopen schools safely with a plan that has been fully supported and endorsed by the Chief Officer Medical of Health.”
The appeals are not expected to impact the return to school.