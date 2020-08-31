Loading articles...

Ontario's 4 teacher unions filing challenges with labour board over back-to-school plans

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks to teachers before giving remarks, in Toronto, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (FILE/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

With back-to-school rapidly approaching, the province’s four teacher unions are filing challenges with the Ontario Labour Relations board over the province’s plans.

The unions argue the Ford government is not taking every reasonable precaution to protect workers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says: “I know many provinces around the country, some of them have staggered or delayed their starts (to the school year). We’re able to, next week, start to reopen schools safely with a plan that has been fully supported and endorsed by the Chief Officer Medical of Health.”

The appeals are not expected to impact the return to school.

More to come…

