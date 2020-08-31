Loading articles...

No more splish-splash at Aquaboggan, which abruptly closed

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

SACO, Maine — Aquaboggan Water Park says “strict and inconsistent state regulations” have forced it to close for the season.

Park officials said an update to state COVID-19 safety guidelines reduced the number of people allowed in the park from 1,500 to 100. Police showed up Friday to serve managers with a cease and desist letter.

Aquabogan officials said the water park in Saco should be treated the same as beaches and other open spaces.

But they chose not to defy the state.

“We plan to confront the inconsistency of the guidelines by working to create policy change rather than operate against them, but unfortunately this takes time,” Aquaboggan posted on social media.

Aquaboggan was one of a handful of entertainment venues that had remained open this summer in Maine.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
City Streets: There's construction at Yonge and York Mills/Wilson. SB, EB, and WB are reduced to a single lane. SB…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity 🥵return this week! Your full #Toronto GTA forecast is on 680News 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more