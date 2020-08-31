Loading articles...

New Uber contract could have chilling effect on class action, says lawyer

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

An Uber driver's vehicle is seen after the company launched service, in Vancouver on January 24, 2020. Employment lawyer Lior Samfiru says Uber Technologies Inc. is trying to keep its Canadian drivers from joining or starting class-action lawsuits against the company. Samfiru says drivers using the platform were asked to sign new contracts last week that ask them to agree not to pursue class or collective action. Uber, instead, wants drivers to agree to settle their issues with the company through arbitration or on an individual basis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TORONTO — Employment lawyer Lior Samfiru says Uber Technologies Inc. is trying to keep its Canadian drivers from joining or starting class-action lawsuits against the company.

Samfiru says drivers using the platform were asked to sign new contracts last week that ask them to agree not to pursue class or collective action.

Uber, instead, wants drivers to agree to settle their issues with the company through arbitration or on an individual basis.

Samfiru says the move threatens to upend a $400-million class-action lawsuit he is waging on behalf of drivers seeking to be recognized as employees.

If drivers don’t agree to Uber’s terms, he says they get locked out of the app and he fears many won’t read the text or look into ways to opt out of the terms buried in the agreement

Uber argues in a statement to The Canadian Press that under the updated arbitration clause, dispute resolution is now more accessible to drivers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press

