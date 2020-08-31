Loading articles...

N.B. Liberals promise to suspend use of industrial herbicide on Crown land

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

Kevin Vickers, the former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, announces his intention to run for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberals, in Miramichi, N.B. on Friday, March 15, 2019. New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says, if elected, a Liberal government would eliminate the spraying of the herbicide glyphosate on Crown Land over a four-year period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is promising to suspend the provincial government’s use of an industrial weed killer on Crown land for four years.

Campaigning in Rogersville, Vickers said today if elected, he would make sure Crown corporations such as NB Power temporarily stop using glyphosate.

Green Leader David Coon, who is campaigning in Kedwick today, is also expected to make an announcement related to the use of that herbicide.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is in Saint John today, promising if re-elected, he would continue to encourage research and development of modular nuclear reactor technology.

Higgs says New Brunswick is seizing an opportunity to develop technology that will put the province and country back on the map as a global leader in emissions reduction.

The provincial election is two weeks from today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press

