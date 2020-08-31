Loading articles...

Have a question for the education minister? 680 NEWS will get you an answer

With teachers, parents and students nervous about what the future holds for the classroom in light of the pandemic, 680 NEWS is going directly to the education minister to get some answers.

Stephen Lecce will be speaking with 680’s Richard Southern live over the noon hour via Zoom on Thursday.

If you have any questions you want answered, you can submit them here.

You can also send us your question on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

