Halton Police release pictures of suspects wanted for Oakville arson

​Halton Police have new images of the people they believe are responsible for a fire at Ben & Florentine restaurant last month.

The restaurant, located at 146 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville, went up in flames just after 9:30 on July 28th. No one was inside and no one hurt.

Witnesses saw two people feeling from the back of the restaurant on food, then hopping in a white Ford pickup truck and peeling away.

If anyone has any information regarding the people or vehicle in these photos they are encouraged to call police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2275 or 2285.​

 

 

 

