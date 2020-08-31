Loading articles...

Greece: Wildfire stopped at gate of ancient fortress city

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

Smoke raises during a wildfire over the ancient site of Mycenae, Greece, some 140 kilometers (90 miles) south of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. The fire that broke out at the Mycenae, one of the most popular archaeological sites in Greece, has not caused any damage to antiquities at first inspection, according the Culture Ministry. (Vangelis Bougiotis/InTime News via AP)

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s culture minister says the archaeological site of Mycenae has not been damaged by a wildfire that swept through the area, despite blackening the entrance to the ancient citadel.

Four water-dropping planes and two helicopters helped dozens of firefighters contain the blaze Sunday at the edge of one of Greece’s most important archaeological sites, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) southwest of Athens.

The Bronze Age fortress city flourished centuries before the major Acropolis monuments were built in Athens and was a major centre of Mediterranean civilization.

Flames blackened the 3,250-year-old stone-built Lion Gate, the entrance to the ancient city.

“The damage caused by yesterday’s fire was the least possible,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said during a visit to the site Monday.

“The Fire Service acted swiftly … and prevention measures worked: dry vegetation had all been cleared away. That’s what saved the monuments.”

Mycenae has been closed to visitors but Mendoni said it will be reopened soon.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
City Streets: NB Bathurst is BLOCKED from Greenwin Village to Steeles because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity 🥵return this week! Your full #Toronto GTA forecast is on 680News 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more