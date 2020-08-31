Loading articles...

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee dies at age 84

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

NEW DELHI — Former President Pranab Mukherjee, a senior leader of India’s opposition Congress party, has died. He was 84.

Mukherjee had emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain on Aug. 10 at New Delhi’s Army Hospital Research and Referral. The hospital said he tested positive for COVID-19 after the surgery and his condition was critical. He remained in a coma after the surgery.

The hospital said his health began declining on Monday after a lung infection resulted in septic shock.

His son, former lawmaker Abhijeet Mukherjee, tweeted in the evening that he had died.

Mukherjee was president from 2012 to 2017, during a long period when the Congress party held power. The office is largely ceremonial in India, with executive powers resting with the prime minister.

Before that, he had been finance, defence and foreign minister for three separate prime ministers and helped manage their fractious governing coalitions.

The Associated Press

