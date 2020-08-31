Loading articles...

Conservatives calling out WE Charity for keeping documents private

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The committee is looking into Government Spending, WE Charity and the Canada Student Service Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal conservative critics are crying foul, as ‘we’ charity has yet to release a series of documents that it promised to hand over to a house of commons committee before Justin Trudeau prorogued parliament.

A lawyer for WE appeared to reject the conservatives’ request yesterday, saying – quote – “the committees ceased to exist with the prorogation of parliament. there is no committee to receive the documents.”

He says when there is a new committee, ‘we’ will gladly discuss producing the documents.

