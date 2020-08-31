Conservatives calling out WE Charity for keeping documents private

Federal conservative critics are crying foul, as ‘we’ charity has yet to release a series of documents that it promised to hand over to a house of commons committee before Justin Trudeau prorogued parliament.

A lawyer for WE appeared to reject the conservatives’ request yesterday, saying – quote – “the committees ceased to exist with the prorogation of parliament. there is no committee to receive the documents.”

He says when there is a new committee, ‘we’ will gladly discuss producing the documents.