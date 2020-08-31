Loading articles...

Teen arrested after allegedly stealing car in Etobicoke, crashing vehicle on Gardiner

Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 5:46 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police have arrested a teen boy after what began as an armed carjacking in Etobicoke and ended with a car crash on the Gardiner Expressway.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police said a person who lives on West Deane Park Drive near The East Mall and Rathburn spotted a male, believed to be 16 years old or 17 years old, trying to steal his neighbours’ car.

The resident then drove his car over and blocked the driveway to prevent the neighbours’ car from being stolen.

The suspect pulled out a knife and confronted the resident, and the allegedly stole their car that was being used to block driveway.

The suspect then drove off, allegedly hitting at least two other vehicles and then crashed the vehicle into a guardrail on the Gardiner near Kipling Avenue just after midnight.

A tow truck driver who was at the scene called police who then arrested the suspect.

