Avoid these gluten-free chicken strips if you have Celiac disease

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is making the public aware of gluten-free chicken strips that may have gluten after all.

PC Chicken Strips with the UPC code 0 60383 20488 4 should not be consumed by anyone who has Celiac disease, or any other reaction to gluten.

The product is under investigation after several complaints, but has not been confirmed to have gluten at this time.

These chicken strips are distributed nationally and there is currently no specific store or lot where the problem may be happening.