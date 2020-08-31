Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won't order dismissal
by Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Posted Aug 31, 2020 12:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 31, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. A federal appeals court hears arguments on whether a judge can be ordered to dismiss the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn now that the Justice Department no longer wants to pursue it. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court won’t order the dismissal of the Michael Flynn prosecution, ruling Monday that a judge is entitled to scrutinize the Justice Department’s request to dismiss its case against the former Trump administration national security adviser.
The decision keeps the case at least temporarily alive. In May, the Justice Department moved to dismiss the prosecution even though Flynn himself had pleaded guilty and admitted lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.