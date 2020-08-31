Loading articles...

Another Toronto bar is closing, and shaming the landlord on the way out

The Office Pub near John and Adelaide is the latest in a long line of bars and restaurants to shut down in the city over the past few months.

While most of these establishments tend to offer up a vague explanation for their departure, the Office Pub decided to put the blame squarely on the landlord.

View this post on Instagram

After 9 years of serving our customers, it is with a VERY HEAVY HEART that we have to announce the closing of The Office Pub effective Monday, August 31st. We have had some great times and some challenges, unfortunately we couldn’t overcome the challenges – an unfair lease expectation from our greedy landlord. As a tenant for 9 years, we never ever failed to pay the due diligences on time. But during these difficult times, he has ignored our pleads to reduce rent, renegotiate a new lease, failed to apply rent subsidy from the government. This week he has come and given us a legal notice asking to pay $156K from April to August. It has been a pleasure serving, connecting and celebrating with all our customers over the years. We are so grateful to all of you.

They certainly didn’t hold any punches.

“As a tenant for 9 years, we never ever failed to pay the due diligences on time. But during these difficult times, he has ignored our pleads to reduce rent, renegotiate a new lease, failed to apply rent subsidy from the government.
This week he has come and given us a legal notice asking to pay $156K from April to August.”

The landlord in question is apparently the owner of Kit Kat, the bar on King street famous for making a middle finger ice sculpture during the King Street pilot project.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB 400 south of Sheppard. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat and humidity 🥵return this week! Your full #Toronto GTA forecast is on 680News 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more