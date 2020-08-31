Loading articles...

A west-end carjacking ends with a crash on the Gardiner

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
A teenager is now facing charges after allegedly stealing a car in Etobicoke at knifepoint, only to crash it shortly after on the Gardiner.
Police say the car was stolen from a driveway at West Deane Park Drive near the East Mall and Rathburn. A neighbour tried to block in the suspect using his own car, but was forced out of the way with a knife.
The teen then hits at least 2 other vehicles before crashing into the guardrail on the Gardiner just after midnight.
Police were called to the scene by a tow truck driver who refused to let the teenager leave.
