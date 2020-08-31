5 things to know today

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This August 2020 photo provided by a Uighur person under quarantine shows an unmarked white bottle containing traditional Chinese medicine on a table in Urumqi, China. As parts of the Xinjiang region in China's far northwest enters the 45th day of a second grueling lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, the government there is coercing some residents into using traditional Chinese medicine despite a lack of rigorous clinical data proving it works. (AP Photo)
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. TRUMP PRAISES PROTESTERS, DEMOCRATS SAY HE’S INCITING VIOLENCE Democrats accused the president of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed with protesters during a deadly night in Portland, Oregon.
2. STATE POLICE RETURNING TO PORTLAND Oregon State Police will help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.
3. CHINA’S XINJIANG IMPOSES DRACONIAN MEASURES TO FIGHT PANDEMIC The government is physically locking people in homes and arresting those who do not comply with strict quarantines.
4. LEBANON TURNS 100 Marking its centennial this week, many Lebanese feel that their experiment as a nation has failed and question their willingness to stay in the crises-riddled country.
5. LADY GAGA GETS MASKED UP The entertainer took the mask mandate seriously at this year’s MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory. She also won five awards.