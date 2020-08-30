Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top French military officer arrested; reported Russia ties
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 30, 2020 6:16 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT
PARIS — A senior French military officer based abroad is under investigation for “serious security breaches,” the defence minister said Sunday.
Europe-1 radio reported that the officer served on a NATO base in Italy and is accused of treason for passing “ultra-sensitive” information to Russian secret services.
The French Defence Ministry would not provide details about the officer. Speaking on Europe-1 on Sunday, Defence Minister Florence Parly said only that a judicial procedure is underway and the French military has taken “necessary protective measures” after the breaches.
The Paris prosecutor’s office, which is handling the case, would not comment. NATO did not immediately respond to requests for information.
Parly also said Sunday that France is putting “massive investment” into military activities in space – notably after a 2018 incident in which a Russian satellite cozied up to a French one in an apparent effort to eavesdrop on secure military communications.