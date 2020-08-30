Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Swimming ban in German river after claims crocodile sighted
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 30, 2020 5:12 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT
BERLIN — Authorities in eastern Germany have banned swimming in parts of the river Unstrut after claims that a crocodile was seen there.
Officials in Burgenland county, about 185 kilometres (115 miles) southwest of Berlin, said late Saturday that the ban would remain in place until Sept. 6.
Extensive searches for the reptile have so far produced no evidence of its existence, they said.
Residents, boats users and cyclists travelling along the Unstrut were asked to report any further sightings to authorities.
Crocodiles are not native to Germany or any other part of Europe.
The Associated Press
