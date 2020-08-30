Loading articles...

Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Highway 404

Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 2:41 pm EDT

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

York Regional Police say a small aircraft made an emergency landing on the east side of Highway 404 at 16th Avenue, just north of Buttonville Airport on Sunday afternoon.

One minor injury was reported and there are delays in the area as motorists slow down to take a look at the odd sight.

It’s uncertain at this time if the plane had been experiencing any difficulties prior to landing.

