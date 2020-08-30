SIU investigates man's death at Newmarket grocery store parking lot

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says they have invoked their mandate after a man died after reportedly falling from a ledge in Newmarket.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, York Regional Police were called for a report of a disturbance in a parking lot at a No Frills grocery store in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive, the SIU said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man standing on a ledge that was approximately nine metres from the ground.

“The perimeter was contained,” the SIU said in a news release Sunday. “A short time later, the man fell to the ground below.”

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Efforts are being made to identify the man,” the agency said.

No other information has been released by the SIU at this time.

The SIU is called in where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police and members of the public.