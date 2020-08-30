SIU invokes mandate after 2 men arrested at rally in Little Jamaica on Saturday

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following the arrests of two men during a rally in Toronto’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood Saturday night.

People had gathered in the Eglinton Avenue West and Oakland Avenue area for a planned, peaceful protest to voice their concerns about the ongoing construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and its impact on local businesses in the neighbourhood.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police said a man – unrelated to the rally – jumped on to a vehicle. A taser was reportedly used on the man. A second man also became involved in the scuffle and may have been tasered as well.

Police said an unspecified number of people in the crowd “became hostile” and “swarmed” officers, requiring additional units to be called to the area to assist with controlling the crowd. Several officers were injured with four needing to be treated in hospital. They were all later released.

Two men were arrested and are facing charges of mischief and assault on police.

Police said in a tweet Sunday evening the investigation had been turned over the SIU and they could no longer comment on the case.

DEMONSTRATION: UPDATE

Oakwood & Eglinton

– The SIU has invoked their mandate. by law we can not comment.

– anyone with info contact @siuontario#GO1630856

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2020

The SIU is called in where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police and members of the public.

One of the groups that helped organize rally said they dispute the police’s account of the events that night.

Reclaim, Rebuild, Eglinton West (RREW) said in a statement on their Instagram page Sunday this is yet another example of why the police should be defunded in Toronto.

“RREW would like to take this moment to further push for the reallocation of funds that largely go to police salaries, to community services, like shelters and harm reduction centres that emphasize safety for all,” the group said. “Protecting Little Jamaica means defunding the police and reinvesting in Eglinton West.”