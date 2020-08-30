Loading articles...

Proceeds from Telus film collection to go to Black Health Alliance

Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." Telus says it's donating the video-on-demand proceeds of "Black Panther" and a collection of over 60 other films by Black creators to Canada's Black Health Alliance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Marvel Studios-Disney, Matt Kennedy *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Telus says it’s donating the video-on-demand proceeds from “Black Panther” and more than 60 other films by Black creators to Canada’s Black Health Alliance.

The Calgary telecommunications giant says it will give the rental fees from a curated selection of movies on its VOD platform to the community-led charity, which supports the health and well-being of Black Canadians.

The donation initiative launched earlier this month and Telus says it will last until Friday, topping out at $20,000.

Other Hollywood titles in the Black Lives Matter Movement collection include “Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight,” “Blackkklansman,” “The Photograph” and “The Hate U Give.”

There’s also a selection of Canadian films, including “Secret Alberta: The Former Life of Amber Valley” and “Soul on Ice: Past, Present & Future,” about the history of Black hockey players.

Telus spokeswoman Liz Sauve says the rollout was part of a broader effort to join others in “speaking out against racial injustice and the ignorance, negativity, and hate that underpins any form of discrimination against the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour) community.”

The selection of VOD titles is available to Telus Optik customers in British Columbia, Alberta, and parts of Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
COLLISION: #NB400 north of Bayfield. Right shoulder getting by. #CottageCountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 PM
#Toronto forecast for the last Monday of August 2020...lots of sun, low humidity, seasonal temps
Latest Weather
Read more