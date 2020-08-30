Proceeds from Telus film collection to go to Black Health Alliance

Telus says it’s donating the video-on-demand proceeds from “Black Panther” and more than 60 other films by Black creators to Canada’s Black Health Alliance.

The Calgary telecommunications giant says it will give the rental fees from a curated selection of movies on its VOD platform to the community-led charity, which supports the health and well-being of Black Canadians.

The donation initiative launched earlier this month and Telus says it will last until Friday, topping out at $20,000.

Other Hollywood titles in the Black Lives Matter Movement collection include “Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight,” “Blackkklansman,” “The Photograph” and “The Hate U Give.”

There’s also a selection of Canadian films, including “Secret Alberta: The Former Life of Amber Valley” and “Soul on Ice: Past, Present & Future,” about the history of Black hockey players.

Telus spokeswoman Liz Sauve says the rollout was part of a broader effort to join others in “speaking out against racial injustice and the ignorance, negativity, and hate that underpins any form of discrimination against the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour) community.”

The selection of VOD titles is available to Telus Optik customers in British Columbia, Alberta, and parts of Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press