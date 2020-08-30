Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Ohio State football player wounded in shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 30, 2020 5:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a weekend shooting in Columbus, police said.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood, police said.
They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.
Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.
The 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, totalling 10 tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.
A message sent to a team representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.
