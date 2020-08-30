Police looking for driver in downtown hit-and-run

Toronto police say they will easily be able to identify the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run because the license plate from the vehicle fell off during the collision on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street around 12:30 p.m.

Initial reports said a cyclist had been struck and the driver involved had left the scene.

Police later confirmed a driver ran a red light, hit a BMW and drove off. An 18-month-old infant in the BMW was not hurt.

The cyclist was likely a witness and may have tried to stop the suspect vehicle.

No injuries were reported.