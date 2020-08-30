Loading articles...

Police investigate discovery of body in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to an area near the Square One shopping centre just before noon on Sunday after a man’s body was discovered.

No further details were provided as investigators say they are still determining the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Roads in the area of Hurontario Street and Burhnamthorpe Road are impacted due to the investigation.

