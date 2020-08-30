Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police: 5 hospitalized after Kentucky block party shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 30, 2020 4:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT
MADISONVILLE, Ky. — Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party Sunday in Kentucky, authorities said.
Two people had fired gunshots during the gathering where nearly 100 people were in attendance on early Sunday morning in Madisonville, the Madisonville Police Department said in a news release. It is not clear who fired the gunshots, police said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the five injured individuals.
Two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital by helicopter. The woman remains in serious condition, police said. Three others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The police department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their office.
Madisonville is in western Kentucky, about 137 miles (220 kilometres) southwest of Louisville.