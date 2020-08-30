Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario reports 112 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday
by News Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2020 10:12 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 10:48 am EDT
In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
Ontario reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday – the ninth time in the last 10 days the number has topped 100.
On Saturday, the province added 148 new cases marking the highest single-day case count in more than a month.
A total of 42,195 Ontarians have now contracted the virus with just over 90.5 per cent of patients having recovered.
People under the age of 40 continue to make up the highest number of new cases with 73 in the latest report. There were 39 new cases reported in those 40 years of age and over.
According to provincial health officials, Toronto reported 35 new cases followed by Peel with 27 and Ottawa adding 16.
Officials say 29 of province’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases.
The province processed 24.970 tests in the previous 24 hour period.
The number of hospitalizations remained unchanged at 51 while there was a slight increase in those patients in the ICU while the number of those on ventilators doubled over the previous day.
