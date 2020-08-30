Loading articles...

Man arrested for assault on TTC bus near Finch station

Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 5:29 pm EDT

A security camera image shows Joshua Byer getting on a bus near Finch station after which he allegedly assaulted a woman on Feb. 4, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with an assault on a TTC bus near Finch station that happened back in February.

Police say a woman was onboard the bus around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, when a man violently struck her on the side of the head for unknown reasons. He then fled the bus.

He was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Joshua Byer, 32, of Toronto is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8.

