Man arrested for assault on TTC bus near Finch station

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with an assault on a TTC bus near Finch station that happened back in February.

Police say a woman was onboard the bus around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, when a man violently struck her on the side of the head for unknown reasons. He then fled the bus.

He was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Joshua Byer, 32, of Toronto is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8.