Cyclist in critical condition after falling off cliff near Bellamy Ravine Creek

A cyclist in his 20s is in critical condition after police say he fell off a cliff in an area east of the Scarborough Bluffs on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police, fire and paramedics responded to a call for reports of a cyclist riding near the edge of cliffs near Bellamy Ravine Creek and West Hill Creek who toppled over the cliff.

Paramedics say he is in life-threatening condition.

Police are reminding residents to abide by the posted safety signs.