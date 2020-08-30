Loading articles...

3-year-old girl safe after being lofted by kite in Taiwan

Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 7:54 am EDT

In this image made from video, a 3 year old girl is lifted into the air by a large kite during a kite festival in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. The wind slowed down and the girl was safely recovered by adults on the ground. (Credit: Dainese Hsu)

A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.


