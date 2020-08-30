Loading articles...

3 die, 4 injured after tree falls on van in Austria

Last Updated Aug 30, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

BERLIN — Three people have died and four others were injured after the van they were in was hit by a tree, Austrian police said Sunday.

The 30-meter (100-foot) oak toppled onto a road near Neudaberg, about 118 kilometres (73 miles) south of Vienna, during a storm late Saturday, regional police said.

Austria’s public broadcaster ORF reported that those killed were men aged 60, 64 and 70. The injured were the 74-year-old driver, two women and a child.

The Associated Press

